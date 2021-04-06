Tejashwi Yadav writes to Speaker, seeks action against officers in March 23 House chaos case

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav shot a letter to the Speaker of Bihar Assembly seeking actions against officers, who allegedly had manhandled some opposition MLAs on March 23 in the House.

On March 23, the opposition had created a ruckus while protesting against the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill-2021 and disrupted the House proceeding to such an extent that police forces were summoned to bring them under control.

Some legislators were forcibly thrown out by the cops and marshals when they picketed the chamber of the Speaker in a bid to prevent him to reach the House to conduct the session in which the bill was to be tabled.

Sharing his letters to the Speaker on his Twitter handle, Tejashwi Yadav said the incident that happened in the House on March 23 was not just an attack on the opposition but also an attack on the democratic system.

Yadav on Monday wrote a letter to Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha with "evidences" and sought the dismissal of the police and other officers involved in the incident.

Yadav said the way the opposition members were treated by the Nitish Kumar government in a bid to impose Bihar Special Armed Police Bill-202' on the people cannot be considered a normal democratic incident. It all happened when the opposition members were protesting peacefully by exercising their democratic rights. He alleged that the actions taken by the police at the behest of the government exhibited how the government will treat the people in the future.

He alleged that several MLAs of opposition were seriously injured and hospitalised.

Comparing the incident with the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Tejashwi Yadav said that the government has no right to continue as it has failed to protect the constitutional rights of the elected representatives.

“We demand the dismissal of the officials, who tried to create a Jallianwala Bagh in the Bihar Assembly on March 23,” he said in the letter, adding that the evidences contained were shared with the Speaker.

Reacting to Tejashwi Yadav’s letter, BJP spokesperson Dr. Nikhil Anand said: “Letter is nothing but political eyewash. He is trying to shift the attention from the incident that maligned the image of the House in its 100 years of history.”

He also said that officials found guilty of creating chaos in the Assembly premises must be punished but the legislators who went on to abuse the chair should also not be spared at any cost.