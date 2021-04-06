STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TTE suspended for harassing woman passenger at Bareilly railway station

The woman told police that the incident occurred on a platform at the station on Monday when she was waiting for the Shramjivi COVID-19 special train to travel to Lucknow.

Indian Railways

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BAREILLY: A ticket examiner was suspended for alleged sexual harassment of a 23-year-old woman at Bareilly Junction railway station, police said on Tuesday.

The woman told police that the incident occurred on a platform at the station on Monday when she was waiting for the Shramjivi COVID-19 special train to travel to Lucknow.

In the FIR lodged at Government Railway Police (GRP) station in Lucknow's Charbagh, the woman said she had reached the station ahead of time and TTE Ravi Meena behaved badly with her. He caught her hand, made obscene gestures and asked her to follow him, she alleged.

The TTE held her hand tightly “several times” and when she complained to the women personnel, Meena pushed her, she added in the FIR.

After boarding the train, she called the helpline number and then lodged the police complaint after reaching Lucknow Charbagh railway station.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Rekha Sharma suspended the TTE after taking note of the incident and the probe was transferred to Bareilly police. 

