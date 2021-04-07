Body of 22-year-old missing woman exhumed in Himachal Pradesh's Una; accused arrested

By PTI

SHIMLA: The body of a 22-year-old woman missing for the last four days was exhumed in a village in Himachal Pradesh's Una district on Wednesday, police said.

A man has been arrested for allegedly burying the woman after killing her, they said.

The situation became tense in the Jadla Kohri village under the Gagret sub-division after recovery of the body as the villagers demanded handing over the accused to them.

Una Superintendent of Police Arjit Sen Thakur, who also visited the spot, told PTI that the woman had been missing since April 3 and the matter was reported at Gagret police station the next day.

He said the victim and the accused were known to each other for some time and the woman recently got engaged to someone else.

Subsequently, the accused killed the woman with an iron rod and buried the body at a deserted place, police said.

The SP said the accused originally hails from Gyanpur in Uttar Pradesh and was staying at an ashram close to the woman's house.

During probe, police scanned through the call details of the missing woman and zeroed on the accused.

On being questioned, he confessed to the murder and identified the location where he had buried the body, Thakur said.

The SP said the body was exhumed and sent for post-mortem to Tanda Hospital.