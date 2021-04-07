STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Minister Anil Vij says aim to vaccinate 35 lakh in Haryana by April end

Apprising Union Health Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan during a review meeting of 11 states, Vij on Tuesday said that the State will take all necessary measures to control the second wave of Covid-19.

Published: 07th April 2021 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Health Minister, Anil Vij said that by the end of this month, efforts will be made to vaccinate about 35 lakh people in the state. So far, about 21 lakh people have been vaccinated for Covid-19 in Haryana.

Apprising Union Health Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan during a review meeting of 11 states, Vij on Tuesday said that the State will take all necessary measures to control the second wave of Covid-19.

He said that at present there are 13,000 active cases in Haryana and about 25,000 tests are conducted daily and the positive rate is about 4.7 per cent.

"We are trying to increase testing further in the state", he added.

Vij said that 35 labs, with a capacity of conducting 92,000 tests per day, for Covid-19 are functional in the state. He said that there is an adequate number of isolation wards, ventilators, general beds, oxygen-equipped beds, ICUs, medicines and equipment in the state.

He requested the Union Health Minister that the reports of samples sent by the state government for investigation should be sent soon so that new strains can be detected and treated accordingly.

Along with this, he said that if a new protocol for treatment has been prepared by the Central Government, then it should also be shared with the states soon.

Earlier, during a meeting chaired by Vij, he directed the officers connected with the health services of the state to start Covid-19 hospitals again in the state as per the requirement.

For this, they have been asked to inspect such hospitals in the next three-four days and notify them. The hospitals will also be listed on the portal of the department. He said that adequate stock of PPE kits, masks, medicines and other essential items will be kept in the state.

Meanwhile, Vardhan chaired a high-level review meeting on Tuesday with Health Ministers, Additional Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries (Health) of States/UTs of Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab and Rajasthan.

These states have been reporting a very high rise in daily cases and daily mortality because of COVID-19 in the last two weeks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anil Vij Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on a rise. (File Photo | PTI)
'Jabs for all will take time': Centre  says vaccine availability is 'finite'
AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had done a Rs 1,400 crores property tax scam. (Representational Image)
Instant loan apps, path to a debt trap
Justice N V Ramana
Justice NV Ramana ruled CJI comes under RTI act
Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)
Time to revisit current strategies against Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representaional purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 mutant detected in Kerala, experts demand speedy vaccinations to check spread
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp