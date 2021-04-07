STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

In Jaishankar-Lavrov talks, India, Russia agree to deepen military, economic synergy 

On the contentious issue of the acquisition of S-400 missile systems from Russia, Jaishankar said there was no specific discussion on the issue.

Published: 07th April 2021 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov where the leaders discussed bilateral ties, military and nuclear cooperation and the Afghanistan situation ahead of President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India later this year for the New Delhi-Moscow annual summit.

EAM S Jaishankar and Russian Foreign
Minister Sergey Lavrov in New Delhi | Pti

A joint statement issued after the meeting said that connectivity issues, including the International North-South Transport Corridor and the Chennai-Vladivostok Maritime Corridor, were also discussed during the meeting.

Saying that bilateral cooperation between India and Russia have remained energetic and forward-looking, Jaishanakar said: “We assess positively our economic cooperation noting new opportunities in the Russian far east.

"We talked about the long-standing partnership in the nuclear space and defence sectors. We also found an appetite for greater investment in each other by both the countries. Russian support for our Gaganyaan programme has progressed for which deeply appreciate. Our defence requirement in the past year was expeditiously addressed.”

On the contentious issue of the acquisition of S-400 missile systems from Russia, Jaishankar said there was no specific discussion on the issue.

Lavrov, on the other hand, said it was the US that has threatened sanctions, and India and Russia were keen to deepen military cooperation. 

“We didn’t discuss statements from the USA. Instead, we confirmed that we are going to deepen our military cooperation. We have a governmental committee on military-technical cooperations that has its own plans,” he said. 

The US has threatened India with sanctions under the CAATSA if New Delhi acquires S-400 from Moscow.

The Afghanistan situation also was discussed, the external affairs minister said, adding that the developments in Kabul directly impact India’s security.  Jaishankar also said he shared India’s viewpoint on the Indo-Pacific.

The Quad — Australia, India, Japan and the US  has been a matter of concern for Russia with Moscow flaying the grouping as an attempt by the US to mark a footprint in the region.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
S Jaishankar Sergey Lavrov
India Matters
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on a rise. (File Photo | PTI)
'Jabs for all will take time': Centre  says vaccine availability is 'finite'
AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had done a Rs 1,400 crores property tax scam. (Representational Image)
Instant loan apps, path to a debt trap
Justice N V Ramana
Justice NV Ramana ruled CJI comes under RTI act
Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)
Time to revisit current strategies against Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representaional purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 mutant detected in Kerala, experts demand speedy vaccinations to check spread
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp