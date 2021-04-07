STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India getting job done on climate, lauds John Kerry  

Published: 07th April 2021 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

John Kerry and Prakash Javadekar at a meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  US Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry, who is on a  three-day trip to India, on Tuesday lauded India for “getting the job done on climate” and said it is a world leader already in deployment of renewable energy.

He also met Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar and discussed a range of issues, including climate finance, joint research and collaboration.

“India has an advantage that we didn’t have in the US as we were developing. Not just benefits of decades of scientific and technical advancement, you also have US as your friend and partner. We’re here to support you through this path of sustainable future,” Kerry said.

On his meeting with Kerry, Javadekar  tweeted: “We discussed a range of issues including #ClimateFinance, joint research and collaboration etc. Had an engaging and fruitful discussion with Mr. @JohnKerry, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate.” 

The US government said in a statement that the meeting will focus on consultations on increasing climate ambitions.

Kerry is on the second leg of his tour ahead of the virtual climate summit on April 22 called by US President Joe Biden in which he has invited 40 world leaders, including PM Narendra Modi.

Kerry also called on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman where the two leaders acknowledged India and the US’ strong shared interests to combat climate change and also the need for enhanced climate finance, technology transfer and capacity building.

