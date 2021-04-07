STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kin wants J&K government to declare missing jawan a martyr

The family of missing army man Shakir Manzoor Wagay from Shopian in south Kashmir, who was abducted by militants in August 2 last year, is demanding he be declared a martyr.

Published: 07th April 2021 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Army jawans rush towards encounter site in the Pinjora area of Shopian, in south Kashmir

For representational purposes (File | ANI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  The family of missing army man Shakir Manzoor Wagay from Shopian in south Kashmir, who was abducted by militants in August 2 last year, is demanding he be declared a martyr. 

Manzoor Ahmad Wagay and his younger son Shaan have been tirelessly searching for Shakir’s body for the last eight months.

Shakir, a 24-year-old soldier of Territorial Army, was abducted near his residence at Reshipora while he was driving his vehicle to a nearby army camp where he was posted.

Shakir’s burnt car was found in Kulgam district the next day. A week later, his family recovered his blood-stained clothes in a nearby orchard. 

“Shakir should be declared dead and martyred by the army and the government. It has been over eight months since he was abducted by militants,” Shaan told TNIE.

The army and the police are telling that militants had killed Shakir, he added. 

“Security forces arrested some militants including Lashkar-e-Mustafa chief Hidayatullah Malik, who was arrested recently.

They said that Hidayatullah told them that Shakir was killed and militants have dumped his body at an undisclosed place.” 

“We want the government and army to declare him a martyr so that we could offer funeral prayers in absentia for him and stop our search,” Shaan added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on a rise. (File Photo | PTI)
'Jabs for all will take time': Centre  says vaccine availability is 'finite'
AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had done a Rs 1,400 crores property tax scam. (Representational Image)
Instant loan apps, path to a debt trap
Justice N V Ramana
Justice NV Ramana ruled CJI comes under RTI act
Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)
Time to revisit current strategies against Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representaional purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 mutant detected in Kerala, experts demand speedy vaccinations to check spread
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp