STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lavrov says production of Indian COVID-19 vaccine in Russia cannot be ruled out

Lavrov lauded India's vaccine manufacturing capacity and said Russia has close cooperation with the country on vaccines to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 07th April 2021 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker loads a syringe with a shot of the Sputnik-V COVID-19 vaccine.

A health worker loads a syringe with a shot of the Sputnik-V COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Russian side has signed several contracts with Indian firms to manufacture over 700 million doses of the anti-coronavirus Sputnik V vaccine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday and indicated that there was also a possibility that an Indian vaccine could be manufactured in Russia.

At a joint press event after holding wide-ranging talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Lavrov lauded India's vaccine manufacturing capacity and said Russia has close cooperation with the country on vaccines to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

He said the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) signed contracts with several Indian contractors to manufacture the Sputnik V vaccine to the tune of 700-750 million doses.

This becomes possible because of the manufacturing capacity in India, he added.

"I do not exclude (the scenario) that further cooperation could cover the manufacturing of the Indian vaccine in Russia. I guess the experts are supposed to discuss this and to assess the efficiency of such a cooperation," Lavrov said while answering a question on the possibility of India's indigenous vaccine COVAXIN being manufactured in Russia in the near future.

In his remarks at the press interaction, Jaishankar said in meeting the COVID challenge, the India-Russia pharmaceutical collaboration has become more serious and "we have a Russian vaccine under discussion for production in India".

Responding to the question on Sputnik V, he said, "We had a discussion and clearly that decision has to be taken by our regulatory authorities."

"For us, were those vaccines to be made in India, it would be one more affirmation of the importance of made in India and our own vaccine capacities," he asserted.

Jaishankar said that so far India has sent COVAXIN to three-four countries abroad and going forward it would certainly like to promote "made in India and invented in India".

The RDIF and drug firm Panacea Biotec on Monday said they have agreed to produce 100 million doses per year of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in India.

The RDIF has also partnered with other Indian pharma firms such as Hetero, Gland Pharma and Stelis Biopharma to produce millions of Sputnik V vaccine in India.

An expert panel of India's central drug authority has also sought additional data and information from Dr Reddy's Laboratories, which has sought emergency use authorisation for Sputnik V, while deferring its decision on it till the next meeting, according to sources.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sputnik V vaccine Sergey Lavrov Russian Direct Investment Fund
India Matters
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on a rise. (File Photo | PTI)
'Jabs for all will take time': Centre  says vaccine availability is 'finite'
AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had done a Rs 1,400 crores property tax scam. (Representational Image)
Instant loan apps, path to a debt trap
Justice N V Ramana
Justice NV Ramana ruled CJI comes under RTI act
Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)
Time to revisit current strategies against Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representaional purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 mutant detected in Kerala, experts demand speedy vaccinations to check spread
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp