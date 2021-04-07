Maoists in Chhattisgarh release image of abducted CoBRA commando

Ejaz Kaiser By

RAIPUR: The outlawed Maoists have released an image of the abducted jawan Rakeshwar Singh Manhas of the CoBRA battalion -- an elite jungle warfare unit of the CRPF -- on Wednesday indicating that he is safe in their custody.

The rebels on Tuesday had expressed their willingness for negotiation had sought that a mediator is appointed by the government to secure the jawan's release.

Earlier a caller who identified himself as a Maoist leader had contacted some journalists in south Bastar claiming that the detained Cobra jawan is “safe and will not be harmed” in their confinement.

The missing jawan is in the captivity of the Maoists after the Bijapur ambush that killed 22 troopers, in south Chhattisgarh on Saturday.