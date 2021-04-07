STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maoists in Chhattisgarh release image of abducted CoBRA commando

The rebels on Tuesday had expressed their willingness for negotiation had sought that a mediator is appointed by the government to secure the jawan's release.

Published: 07th April 2021 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh encounter

Picture of abducted CoBRA jawan released by Maoists. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: The outlawed Maoists have released an image of the abducted jawan Rakeshwar Singh Manhas of the CoBRA battalion -- an elite jungle warfare unit of the CRPF -- on Wednesday indicating that he is safe in their custody.

The rebels on Tuesday had expressed their willingness for negotiation had sought that a mediator is appointed by the government to secure the jawan's release.

Police seek activist's help to free captured CoBRA commando

Earlier a caller who identified himself as a Maoist leader had contacted some journalists in south Bastar claiming that the detained Cobra jawan is “safe and will not be harmed” in their confinement.

The missing jawan is in the captivity of the Maoists after the Bijapur ambush that killed 22 troopers, in south Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

