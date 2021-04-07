STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan government approves age relaxation for EWS category candidates in state services

It is to be noted that CM Gehlot had made the announcement in the state budget 2021-22 with a view to give relief to the candidates of EWS category.

Published: 07th April 2021 05:21 PM

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government on Wednesday approved a proposal to give relaxation in the maximum age limit to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) similar to other reserved classes for appointment to state services.

Several other important decisions were taken in the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, including amendment in various service rules and approval of the proposal to allot land to NTPC for setting up a solar power plant, an official statement said.

The cabinet has approved the proposal to give relaxation in the maximum age limit to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) like other reserved categories.

Candidates of this category who have crossed the age limit prescribed in the service rules for appointment in state services will also get the benefit of age relaxation like the candidates of other reserved classes.

According to the statement, with this decision, the male candidates of EWS category will be given five years relaxation in the maximum age limit and 10 years for women candidates like other reserved classes.

Similarly, the cabinet gave approval to regular appointment for dependents of three persons, who died during the Gurjar agitation, according to their educational qualification in the city council of Dausa.

The cabinet has amended the Rajasthan Horticulture Subordinate Services Rules, 1965 for the purpose of recruitment for the post of Inspector, Horticulture and Assistant Inspector, Horticulture in the Public Works Department through written examination in place of interview and get recruitment done to the posts through Rajasthan Staff Selection Board.

The cabinet also approved allotment of 93.48 hectares of land to NTPC Limited for the establishment of a 150 MW solar photovoltaic power plant at Devikot village in Jaisalmer district.

This will increase the production of renewable energy in the state.

At the same time, employment opportunities will also be created at the local level and the revenue for the state will be increased, the statement said.

