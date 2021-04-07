STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tripura CM Biplab Deb tests positive for COVID-19, goes into home isolation

I have been tested positive for Covid-19. I have isolated myself at home as per the advice of doctors. I request everyone to please follow all the covid appropriate behaviour and stay safe, he said.

Published: 07th April 2021 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 02:16 PM   |  A+A-

Biplab Deb

Tripura CM Biplab Deb (File | PTI)

By Agencies

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"I have been tested positive for Covid-19. I have isolated myself at home as per the advice of doctors. I request everyone to please follow all the covid appropriate behaviour and stay safe," tweeted Tripura CM.

Health officer of West Tripura district Dr Sangeeta Chakraborty said Deb's samples were collected on Wednesday and a rapid antigen test showed he had the infection.

"We have collected samples for reconfirmation through an RT-PCR test," she added.

Two members of Deb's family had tested positive for the disease in August last year.

India has reported over 1.15 lakh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the country recorded 1,15,736 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With this fresh surge, the total number of infections has reached 1,28,01,785.

