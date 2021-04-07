STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two bomb blasts within 48 hours at West Bengal's Galsi

The explosion on Tuesday took place near a 'Sishu Siksha Kendra' at Raipur village but none was injured in the incident, the police said.

Published: 07th April 2021 12:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 12:44 AM   |  A+A-

Blast, Explosion

For representational purposes

By PTI

GALSI: A bomb exploded at an under-construction building at Galsi in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district on Tuesday, the second in 48 hours in the area, police said.

The explosion on Tuesday took place near a 'Sishu Siksha Kendra' at Raipur village but none was injured in the incident, the police said.

The CID bomb squad went to the spot but no other bomb was found in the blast site where usually local children play, the police said.

The police after preliminary investigation suspect that a bomb was kept inside a plastic container and it exploded due to the hot conditions.

On Sunday night a bomb had exploded in a house at Aatpara here and the house owner was arrested, the police said.

A bomb had exploded at Aatpara 'Sishu Siksha Kendra' a few months ago in which its door and roof were damaged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Galsi West Bengal
India Matters
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on a rise. (File Photo | PTI)
'Jabs for all will take time': Centre  says vaccine availability is 'finite'
AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had done a Rs 1,400 crores property tax scam. (Representational Image)
Instant loan apps, path to a debt trap
Justice N V Ramana
Justice NV Ramana ruled CJI comes under RTI act
Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)
Time to revisit current strategies against Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representaional purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 mutant detected in Kerala, experts demand speedy vaccinations to check spread
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp