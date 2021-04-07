Uttar Pradesh BJP leader resigns in support of farmers' agitation over agri laws

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Priyamvada Tomar resigned from the party on Wednesday in support of the farmers agitation.

She also resigned as member of the Uttar Pradesh Women Commission ahead of the panchayat polls in the state.

In her resignation letter to state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh, she alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre and in the state had been neglecting the demands of the farmers regarding the new farm laws despite their protests, which have been going on for over four months.

Tomar further said she took this decision due to BJP's "anti-farmer" policy.

"The BJP has neglected women in Uttar Pradesh and failed to fulfil their wishes," she told PTI.