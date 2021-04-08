STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amarinder urges Modi to help turn Anandpur Sahib into Smart City as tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur

The 400th Prakash Purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Guru, is being celebrated this year

Published: 08th April 2021 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clear the state government’s proposal for launching various projects worth Rs 937 crores, including the development of Anandpur Sahib as a Smart City, to pay a befitting tribute to the Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Guru, whose 400th Prakash Purab is being celebrated this year.

Participating virtually in the high-level national committee meeting convened by the Prime Minister to finalise plans for celebration of the 400th Prakash Purab, Amarinder said, "We are all fortunate to celebrate this great event in our lifetimes and I urge Modi to ensure that this historic event is commemorated not only at the national but also at a global level."

He said Guru Tegh Bahadur, also known as Hind Di Chadar, stands as a shining symbol of our country’s great pluralistic tradition and secularism and his supreme sacrifice – ‘sis diya par sirr na diya’ - forms an important part of India’s history.

The Chief Minister said that he was “blessed” as during his present tenure he had got the opportunity to be part of the grand celebrations of the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh  and the 550th Prakash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev too. “Even during my last tenure, I was fortunate to be part of the celebrations of the 400th anniversary of Guru Granth Sahib,” he said.

Briefing the Prime Minister on the memorandum sent to the Centre in this regard, Amarinder said his government plans to duly recognise the towns and villages associated with the life of Guru Sahib in the state by upgrading their infrastructure. Besides the city of Amritsar, the town of Anandpur Sahib and Baba Bakala are significant in this regard, he said. In addition, he said that there are 78 villages in the state graced by the Guru (charan chho prapt).

Amarinder said the proposal sent by the state government includes projects for development of infrastructure in and around Anandpur Sahib, Amritsar and Baba Bakala; rejuvenation of village ponds and traditional water bodies for Water Conservation in 78 Punjab villages that were visited by the Guru; and setting up Guru Tegh Bahadur School of Textile Technology and Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of
Handicrafts at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, and Sathiala, Baba Bakala, respectively.

He further requested the Prime Minister that the Union government should release a special commemorative stamp on this occasion. He suggested that commemorative events should be held all across the country, as well as at all Indian missions abroad, in order to carry the powerful message of Guru Tegh Bahadur’s life.

Amarinder informed the Prime Minister that the details of the main programme on May 1 are being finalised keeping in mind the COVID situation in the country and particularly in Punjab.

