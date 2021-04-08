STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Drunk' man enters temple in Uttrakhand, gets lynched

The police officials said the accused was left on the road writhing in pain for over three hours.

Published: 08th April 2021 09:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 09:20 PM   |  A+A-

lynching, mob lynching

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Police have registered a case against unidentified people after a 29-year-old man was allegedly lynched for entering a temple in Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur in a drunken state.

DS Kunwar, senior SP, Udham Singh Nagar district, said, "We are going through the CCTV footage to identify the accused. The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon. The case has been registered against unidentified people under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code."

The man, identified as Johnny Sagar, died shortly after being thrashed by the mob. The police officials said the accused was left on the road writhing in pain for over three hours. A few passersby took him to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

"Information is being sought by tracking and talking to people who were present in the temple premises that day. Soon, we will identify and arrest those responsible," said the SSP.

Meanwhile, activists and members of civil society condemned the incident.

Shekhar Pathak, a Padam Awardee activist from Nainital, comment on the issue said, "The investigation in the matter is on but if it is the process that he was lynched, this is a dangerous precedent we are establishing in the society. If anyone enters temple drink, there is a punishment by law but one should not be killed this way."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand Mob Lynching Rudrapur
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC refuses to entertain plea to curb forced religious conversions
People queue up for COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra records 56,286 new Covid cases amid severe vaccine shortage
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Not the time for political face-off over vaccination
The mother and the child with Indigo flight crew. (Photo | EPS)
Parents of baby boy born mid-air run pillar to post for birth certificate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp