'Drunk' man enters temple in Uttrakhand, gets lynched

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Police have registered a case against unidentified people after a 29-year-old man was allegedly lynched for entering a temple in Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur in a drunken state.

DS Kunwar, senior SP, Udham Singh Nagar district, said, "We are going through the CCTV footage to identify the accused. The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon. The case has been registered against unidentified people under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code."

The man, identified as Johnny Sagar, died shortly after being thrashed by the mob. The police officials said the accused was left on the road writhing in pain for over three hours. A few passersby took him to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

"Information is being sought by tracking and talking to people who were present in the temple premises that day. Soon, we will identify and arrest those responsible," said the SSP.

Meanwhile, activists and members of civil society condemned the incident.

Shekhar Pathak, a Padam Awardee activist from Nainital, comment on the issue said, "The investigation in the matter is on but if it is the process that he was lynched, this is a dangerous precedent we are establishing in the society. If anyone enters temple drink, there is a punishment by law but one should not be killed this way."