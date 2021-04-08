STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari back in Banda prison, kept in isolation

Published: 08th April 2021 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 09:15 AM

Banda prison is being monitored from the jail headquarters in Lucknow. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  The much-hyped shifting of gangster-turned-politician and sitting BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari from Punjab’s Ropar Jail culminated at barrack number 16 of the Banda Jail in Uttar Pradesh amid tight security at 4.50 am on Wednesday.

Ansari, who has been brought back to the state in an ambulance after 14 months of a political tussle between two state governments and finally the intervention of the Supreme Court, has been kept in isolation at barrack no 16 under 24x7 CCTV camera surveillance.

According to DG (prison) Anand Kumar, the jail premises was being monitored by senior officials directly from the command centre room at the jail headquarters in Lucknow.

The UP Police convoy covered almost 1,800 km in 14 hours to reach the Banda jail after taking the custody of the BSP MLA from Ropar jail at 2.10 pm on Tuesday.

As Ansari’s sample was not tested for Covid-19 at the Ropar jail, a team of doctors of the Banda Medical College conducted a medical examination and test for Covid on him before being lodged at the barrack.

Kumar said the gangster was found to be having no major medical condition at the time he was lodged in Banda jail. 

The jail administration has removed all old staff posted in the jail to ensure that the history-sheeter lives like an ordinary under-trial rather than to enjoy sops and favours extended by his contacts on the jail premises.

“To ensure tighten up the administrative and security arrangements at Banda jail, the Banda city magistrate has been given the charge of in-charge jail superintendent,” said the DG prison. He added that two additional deputy jailors were deputed in the jail.

The BSP MLA from Mau faces trial in UP in several cases, including attempt to murder and murder. His transfer from Punjab was ordered by the Supreme Court after the UP government approached it, seeking the politician’s custody from Punjab.

The family has expressed concern over Ansari’s safety while in UP, expressing apprehension about possible attempts to eliminate him.

The SC will hear on Friday Afshan Ansari’s plea seeking directions to the UP authorities to ensure protection for her husband.
 

