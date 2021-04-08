STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Kejriwal wrote to government urging vaccination for all': Satyendar Jain counters Centre

Modi government on Wednesday wrote to Principal Secretaries of Health and Family Welfare of Punjab, Delhi and Maharashtra, asking them to improve the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Published: 08th April 2021 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the country, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to the central government urging to open vaccination for all, said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

When asked about the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare letter to Punjab, Delhi and Maharashtra, asking them to undertake necessary corrective actions immediately for improving the COVID-19 vaccination drives in their state/UT, Jain said the Centre is doing politics over vaccination.

"Centre is doing politics over vaccination. We should fight the COVID-19 pandemic together. Centre was alleging that there was less vaccination of healthcare workers in Delhi. We can also say that there was less vaccination at Centre's hospitals. This isn't an issue, the issue is that we have to vaccinate more and more people soon," he said.

"The vaccination drive is going well in Delhi. We received some vaccines yesterday. We have stock for four to five days. We have demanded more and we will get it," he said.

Addressing media, Jain on Thursday said, "The Chief Minister had written to Centre that vaccination should be opened for all. We have made two more requests that vaccination should be allowed at least for all adults. Secondly, it should be allowed even at camp settings and not only at healthcare facilities."

Jain further said that out of the total vaccination done in Delhi, ''only 30 per cent to 40 per cent was done in the central government's hospitals".

He said instead of fighting the pandemic together, the Centre alleged that there was less vaccination of healthcare workers in Delhi.

"We should fight the COVID-19 pandemic together. Centre was alleging that there was less vaccination of healthcare workers in Delhi. We can also say that there was less vaccination at Centre's hospitals. This isn't an issue, the issue is that we have to vaccinate more and more people soon," he said.

Yesterday, Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary, Union Health Ministry wrote to Principal Secretaries of Health and Family Welfare of Punjab, Delhi and Maharashtra, asking them to undertake necessary corrective actions immediately for improving the COVID-19 vaccination drives in their state/UT.

ALSO READ | After Harsh Vardhan's outburst against Uddhav government, Centre writes to Maharashtra, Punjab and Delhi flagging below-par vaccination

Jain also said out of the total vaccination done in Delhi, only 30 per cent to 40 per cent was done in the central government's hospitals.

Jain also informed that Delhi has COVID-19 vaccine stock that will last only for four to five more days.

He said the vaccination drive is going well in Delhi. "We received some vaccines yesterday. We have stock for 4-5 days. We have demanded more and we will get it," he added.

In view of the rising Covid-19 cases, the Delhi government has imposed a night curfew in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am, starting from Tuesday. The curfew rule will remain implemented till April 30.

Delhi reported 5,506 new Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths on Wednesday. The national capital has 19,455 active cases currently.

Jain said the Covid-19 cases are doubling weekly. "The positivity rate in Delhi is 6 per cent. It is higher in urban areas and lowers in rural areas... The mortality rate is 0.4 per cent," he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Satyendar Jain Covid-19 vaccination
India Matters
Security personnel stand guard at Connaught Place as night curfew was imposed by Delhi government to curb Covid spread. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Ten states showing upward trajectory of daily new Covid-19 cases
People wait to register themselves to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of Covid vaccine
Covid vaccination at workplaces from April 11
Voters queue up to cast their ballot (Photo | BP Deepu,EPS)
Election narrative in Kerala skipped real issues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp