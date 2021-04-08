'Kharcha pe bhi ho charcha': Rahul Gandhi takes dig at PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'

By Online Desk

In Rahul Gandhi's latest attack at the Narendra Modi-led central government, over the rise in fuel prices across India, the Congress leader told PM Modi that 'discussion should also be held on rising expenses.'

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi said that getting oil filled in one's vehicle is no less than a test and questioned the Prime Minister for not holding a discussion on the same.

The former Congress President tweeted "Due to the central government's tax collection, filling oil in one's car is no less than an exam, then why doesn't the PM discuss it? Kharcha Pe bhi Ho Charcha! (Discussion should also be held on expenses)."

The 'Kharcha Pe Bhi Ho Charcha' was aimed to mock PM Modi's annual 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event where he holds discussions with school students, teachers and parents. This year marks the fourth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'.

Meanwhile, fuel prices remained unchanged for the ninth day on Thursday as oil marketing companies decided to keep rates on hold today.

(Inputs from ANI)