STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Kharcha pe bhi ho charcha': Rahul Gandhi takes dig at PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'

Rahul Gandhi, in a tweet, said that getting oil filled in one's vehicle is no less than an test and questioned the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not holding a discussion on the same.

Published: 08th April 2021 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during an election campaign in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Online Desk

In Rahul Gandhi's latest attack at the Narendra Modi-led central government, over the rise in fuel prices across India, the Congress leader told PM Modi that 'discussion should also be held on rising expenses.'

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi said that getting oil filled in one's vehicle is no less than a test and questioned the Prime Minister for not holding a discussion on the same.

The former Congress President tweeted "Due to the central government's tax collection, filling oil in one's car is no less than an exam, then why doesn't the PM discuss it? Kharcha Pe bhi Ho Charcha! (Discussion should also be held on expenses)."

The 'Kharcha Pe Bhi Ho Charcha' was aimed to mock PM Modi's annual 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event where he holds discussions with school students, teachers and parents. This year marks the fourth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'. 

Meanwhile, fuel prices remained unchanged for the ninth day on Thursday as oil marketing companies decided to keep rates on hold today.

(Inputs from ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi Pariksha Pe Charcha Kharcha Pe Charcha congress Fuel price hike
India Matters
Security personnel stand guard at Connaught Place as night curfew was imposed by Delhi government to curb Covid spread. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Ten states showing upward trajectory of daily new Covid-19 cases
People wait to register themselves to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of Covid vaccine
Covid vaccination at workplaces from April 11
Voters queue up to cast their ballot (Photo | BP Deepu,EPS)
Election narrative in Kerala skipped real issues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp