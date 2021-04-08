Maharashtra runs out of stocks of vaccines, shut down vaccination centres  

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra government on Thursday shut down more than 60 vaccination centres due to the non-supply of the vaccine.

The closed vaccination centres are in Satara, Sangali, Gondia, and Panvel districts. The state has over 4,000 vaccinations centres.

Today, centre released vaccine data

1. Maharashtra gets 7.50 lakh doses

2. Uttar Pradesh - 48 lakh

3. Madhya Pradesh - 40 lakh

5. Gujarat - 30 lakh doses

6. Haryana - 24 lakh doses

Rajesh Tope says Maharashtra's population 12 Cr but less doses give by centre@NewIndianXpress — Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) April 8, 2021

The central government had supplied 1.4 crore vaccine doses. On Thursday, the state had only nine lakh left in the stock. However, the central government on the day announced 7.50 lakh more doses for the state.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope said due to the non-supply of vaccine, they were forced to shut down more than 60 vaccinations centres in the state.

“People need vaccines but there is no supply. Maharashtra, which has the most number of vaccinated people, is lacking vaccines. This results in conflict between the health workers and the people,” said Tope.

In Mumbai, out of 76 vaccinations centre, 27 centres were closed down on Thursday. “If the Centre does not provide vaccine on time, the remaining vaccinations centres will also be closed as we have no other option,” said Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar.