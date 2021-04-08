STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now, Noida imposes night curfew till April 17 amid rise in Covid-19 cases

Published: 08th April 2021 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes a swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

The Noida district administration has announced a night curfew from 10.00 pm to 5.00 am from Thursday night till April 17 amid rise in Covid-19 cases.

The night curfew comes days after Delhi took similar measures to curb the COVID-19 surge in the national capital. 

Similary, the Ghaziabad district administration has also announced night curfew from 10.00 pm to 5.00 am from starting tonight.

However, essential goods and essential medical services will be allowed uninterrupted movement. 

Ten states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Kerala and Punjab have shown a steep rise in the daily COVID-19 cases accounting for 84.21 per cent of the 1,26,789 new infections, the health ministry said on Thursday.

Many states including Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra have imposed weekend lockdowns or restictions in public areas to limit the spread of COVID 19. 

India's total active caseload has increased to 9,10,319 and now comprises 7.04 per cent of the country's total infections. 

(Inputs form ENS, PTI)

