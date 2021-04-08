STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM takes second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS, asks citizens to take the jab

Modi has taken Covaxin, India's homegrown vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech.

Published: 08th April 2021 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the AIIMS here, and asked those eligible for the shot to take it soon to defeat the virus.

He had taken his first jab on March 1 at the hospital.

"Got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today. Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon. Register on "http://CoWin. gov.in"CoWin.gov.in," he tweeted.

The prime minister also posted a picture of him receiving the jab.

Modi has taken Covaxin, India's homegrown vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech.

Official sources said the two nurses who administered the vaccine to the prime minister on Thursday are P Niveda from Puducherry and Nisha Sharma from Punjab.

Niveda was also involved in administering him the first shot on March 1.

Sharma, a nursing officer at the hospital, said they were told in the morning that Modi is visiting the hospital for receiving the vaccine's second dose, and described the meeting with the prime minister as a "memorable moment".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi COVID vaccine Covaxin
India Matters
Security personnel stand guard at Connaught Place as night curfew was imposed by Delhi government to curb Covid spread. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Ten states showing upward trajectory of daily new Covid-19 cases
People wait to register themselves to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of Covid vaccine
Covid vaccination at workplaces from April 11
Voters queue up to cast their ballot (Photo | BP Deepu,EPS)
Election narrative in Kerala skipped real issues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp