STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP sees biggest single-day spike of 8,490 cases, situation alarming in state

The development comes even after the clamping of the night curfew in the six cities of Uttar Pradesh.

Published: 08th April 2021 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 08:47 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker organises samples for Covid-19 test in New Delhi.

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Uttar Pradesh on Thursday witnessed its biggest single-day spike in Covid cases with 8,490 infections and 39 deaths in the last 24 hours. 

Of these, 50% of cases are from Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, and Kanpur. 

The development comes even after the clamping of the night curfew in the six cities of the state.

The spike on Thursday has registered over a 40% rise in the number of cases in 24 hours as Wednesday had witnessed 6,023 cases. 

After the onset of infection in March 2020, Thursday was the day when such a large number of infected people were found. Earlier, on September 11, 2020, 7103 were found infected in the state.

Now, the active cases have increased to 39,338 in the state. So far 9,003 people have died from this infection. State's Additional Chief Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad said that 2,04,878 samples were examined in the state on Wednesday. 

In all, 66,88,260 people have taken the first dose of vaccine so far. The second dose of vaccine has also been given to 11,79,437 people.

State capital Lucknow has been topping the tally with 2369 cases on Thursday against 1333 on Wednesday.

In the state capital Lucknow, hospitals have stopped admission of Covid patients. The 22 Covid-19 hospitals including KGMU SGPGI, Lohia Institute, Lokbandhu Hospital, RSM Hospital, Medanta Hospital, Era Hospital, Chandan Hospital, have been fully flooded.

The situation at the King George Medical University (KGMU),  Lucknow, is alarming. The facility saw 46 persons, including Vice-Chancellor Lt Gen (retd) Prof Bipin Puri testing positive till Wednesday. On Thursday, 26 more doctors and nurses tested positive there.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Lucknow UP covid cases
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC refuses to entertain plea to curb forced religious conversions
People queue up for COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra records 56,286 new Covid cases amid severe vaccine shortage
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Not the time for political face-off over vaccination
The mother and the child with Indigo flight crew. (Photo | EPS)
Parents of baby boy born mid-air run pillar to post for birth certificate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp