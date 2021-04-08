UP sees biggest single-day spike of 8,490 cases, situation alarming in state

By Online Desk

Uttar Pradesh on Thursday witnessed its biggest single-day spike in Covid cases with 8,490 infections and 39 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Of these, 50% of cases are from Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, and Kanpur.

The development comes even after the clamping of the night curfew in the six cities of the state.

The spike on Thursday has registered over a 40% rise in the number of cases in 24 hours as Wednesday had witnessed 6,023 cases.

After the onset of infection in March 2020, Thursday was the day when such a large number of infected people were found. Earlier, on September 11, 2020, 7103 were found infected in the state.

Now, the active cases have increased to 39,338 in the state. So far 9,003 people have died from this infection. State's Additional Chief Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad said that 2,04,878 samples were examined in the state on Wednesday.

In all, 66,88,260 people have taken the first dose of vaccine so far. The second dose of vaccine has also been given to 11,79,437 people.

State capital Lucknow has been topping the tally with 2369 cases on Thursday against 1333 on Wednesday.

In the state capital Lucknow, hospitals have stopped admission of Covid patients. The 22 Covid-19 hospitals including KGMU SGPGI, Lohia Institute, Lokbandhu Hospital, RSM Hospital, Medanta Hospital, Era Hospital, Chandan Hospital, have been fully flooded.

The situation at the King George Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow, is alarming. The facility saw 46 persons, including Vice-Chancellor Lt Gen (retd) Prof Bipin Puri testing positive till Wednesday. On Thursday, 26 more doctors and nurses tested positive there.

