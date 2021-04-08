'Vaccine out of stock': Private hospitals in Noida, Ghaziabad turn away people

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A number of people are being turned away by hospitals, especially the private ones, citing unavailability of vaccines in Ghaziabad and Noida with many vaccination centres at private hospitals the notices pasted saying the vaccine was out of stock.

As per the sources, Ghaziabad headed into Thursday’s vaccination drive with just 12,000 doses with a target of 10,000 inoculations. The city has around 100 vaccination centres, including 36 private ones.

NK Gupta, Ghaziabad’s chief medical officer told reporters that on Wednesday 12,000 doses were available against 5,848 people. On Thursday, the authorities were left with 6,152 doses. “Late on Wednesday, we received 6,500 doses from the Meerut regional centre. So for Thursday, we had 12,000 doses,” said NK Gupta. “By Thursday evening or by Friday, we are hopeful that a fresh batch of vaccines will reach us,” he added.

Similarly, Noida (Gautam Budh Nagar), had just 13,000 doses of Covishield after Tuesday’s vaccinations. It received a consignment of just 5,500 doses on Wednesday. Even in Noida, there were around 12,400 doses of Covishield on Thursday morning. There were around 12,500 doses of Covaxin also but the Bharat

Biotech's vaccine is administered only at four centres.

Noida, having set a target of 10,000 inoculations daily after vaccinations were opened up for the 45+ age bracket, has been maintaining an average of 8,000-9,000 daily shots.

However, the district health authorities of both the NCR districts expressed confidence that fresh supply would reach within the next two days.

When asked about the supply crunch, senior health officials claimed that the demand had shot up after the vaccination campaign was opened for the 45-plus age bracket resulting in a supply gap.

Moreover, with the second wave already creating havoc, more and more people were mobilised to get the jabS as soon as possible. “The situation is changed now. Initially, people, even the frontline workers, were being requested to get the shots. Now, scores of people want to be vaccinated, including those who are not eligible,” said a health officer. “This has led the demand to rise suddenly. However, the supply will also be ramped up soon,” he said.

Complaints of people not getting vaccines were higher in Ghaziabad. The health authorities claimed that a single vial of vaccine comprised of 10 doses. So, there were orders to open a vial only if 10 people turn up for inoculation.

“If at any centre, only two or three persons turn up for vaccination in the afternoon, they are asked to come the next day,” said another health official.