STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

58,993 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, 301 patients die

The state's recovery rate is 81.96 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.74 per cent.

Published: 09th April 2021 09:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 09:40 PM   |  A+A-

nasal sample

A medic collects a nasal sample of a woman for Random Antigen COVID-19 testing. (Representational Photo | ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra on Friday reported 58,993 new cases of coronavirus, which pushed its overall tally to 32,88,540, while the death of 301 patients took the toll to 57,329, the state health department said.

The state has been recording more than 55,000 cases over the past few days.

The highest single-day spike of 59,907 cases was reported on April 7.

With a record number of 2,45,707 tests conducted during the day, the count of people who have been tested so far in the state has grown to 2,16,31,258.

Of the total number, 15.2per cent have tested positive for the virus.

The state's recovery rate is 81.96 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.74 per cent, it said.

Mumbai city registered a one-day spike of 9,202 cases.

Mumbai division, comprising Mumbai city and its satellite towns, saw 18,408 cases and 52 deaths.

This took the total number of cases there to 10,45,980 and death toll to 20,939.

With 45,391 patients getting discharge from hospitals during the day, the recovery count rose to 26,95,148.

There are 5,34,603 active cases in the state at present.

Currently,26,95,065 people are in home quarantine and 24,157 in institutional quarantine.

Of the 301 deaths reported on Friday, 158 had occurred in the last 48 hours, the health department said in a statement.

Pune division saw 11,862cases, including 5,714 in Pune city and 2,026 in Pimpri Chinchwad.

Nagpur division reported 10,335 new cases, including 4492 in Nagpur city alone, while Kolhapur division reported 774 cases, Aurangabad division 2,851 cases, Latur division 4,472 cases, Akola division 1,916 cases and Nashik division 8,375 cases.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held meetings with private hospitals and representatives of the diamond industry over the pandemic situation.

The weekend lockdown announced as part of the curbs to break the virus chain came into force from Friday night.

The coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Total number of cases 32,88,540, deaths 57,329, recoveries 26,95,148, active 5,34,603, total tests 2,16,31,258.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra covid 19 COVID 19 Maharashtra Coronavirus
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic collects a nasal sample of a woman for Random Antigen COVID-19 testing. (Representational Photo | ANI)
Five states including Maharashtra, UP and Kerala account for 73% Covid-19 cases
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of COVID-19 vaccine
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp