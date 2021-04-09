STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Adopt jumbo COVID facilities, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray tells private hospitals

The CM said such adoption will help patients get adequate care in terms of doctors and nurses, as well as remove misconceptions, if any, among people about these facilities.

Published: 09th April 2021 09:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 09:37 PM   |  A+A-

Vaccine

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday asked private hospitals to adopt some of the jumbo COVID-19 treatment facilities set up in the state.

Speaking at a virtual meeting with representatives of private hospitals etc, the CM said such adoption will help patients get adequate care in terms of doctors and nurses, as well as remove misconceptions, if any, among people about these facilities.

ALSO READ: Mumbai's COVID-19 tally crosses 5 lakh-mark with 9,200 fresh cases

State health minister Rajesh Tope said 80 per cent beds in private hospitals have been taken over by the government and, hence, they should create additional bed capacity.

Tope also said Remdesivir injections should not be administered to asymptomatic patients.

Medical Education minister Amit Deshmukh said retired nurses and doctors should be re-deployed for some time to tackle the recent surge in cases, and asked private hospitals to expand their ICU beds and oxygen capacity.

Thackeray, who also chaired a meet of representatives of the diamond association, urged them to bring about a change in their way of functioning as strict curbs were necessary to break the virus chain.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uddhav Thackeray COVID 19 Coronavirus Maharashtra
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic collects a nasal sample of a woman for Random Antigen COVID-19 testing. (Representational Photo | ANI)
Five states including Maharashtra, UP and Kerala account for 73% Covid-19 cases
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of COVID-19 vaccine
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp