STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Angry locals block road over unavailability of remdesivir in MP's Indore

'After being misguided, some people protested at the main road for a while. We convinced them to move away,' inspector Rajeev Tripathi of Sanyogitaganj police station said.

Published: 09th April 2021 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

Early studies testing remdesivir in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 found that those who received the treatment recovered quicker than those who didn't.

Image used for representation.

By PTI

INDORE: Angry over not being able to get remdesivir injections, people on Friday blocked the road in front of a medical store in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, police said.

According to eye-witnesses, families of COVID-19 patients queued up at a store in dava (medicine) market in the morning hours, and blocked the main road in frustration, when a poster outside the shop read "remdesivir not available".

"After being misguided, some people protested at the main road for a while. We convinced them to move away," inspector Rajeev Tripathi of Sanyogitaganj police station said.

The owner of the medical store did not open his establishment as the consignment of remdesivir had not arrived, the official said.

"I came to the shop around 6 am and stood in a queue waiting for it to open, as the owner had given a coupon to my father on Thursday and assured him that he will get the injection the next day," said Aman Gadbadi (21), who desperately needed the injection for his mother.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic collects a nasal sample of a woman for Random Antigen COVID-19 testing. (Representational Photo | ANI)
Five states including Maharashtra, UP and Kerala account for 73% Covid-19 cases
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of COVID-19 vaccine
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp