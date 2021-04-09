STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal polls: Is Mamata pushing people towards anarchy, asks Shah

"The way TMC has appealed to minority voters to come together and vote for the TMC indicates that their minority vote bank is also slipping away," added Shah.

Published: 09th April 2021 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah interacts with the media on the eve of 4th phase of State Assembly polls, in Kolkata, Friday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah interacts with the media on the eve of 4th phase of State Assembly polls, in Kolkata, Friday. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

KOLKATA: Hitting out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her remarks on the Central Forces, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday questioned whether she was pushing people towards anarchy.

Addressing media persons, Shah said, "When CAPF is deployed for poll duty, it does not come under the jurisdiction of the Home Ministry. It comes under the Election Commission. The frustration of TMC is very much evident from their action and speeches. I have not seen such a leader or chief minister in my life who give statements to 'gherao CRPF'. Is she pushing the people towards anarchy? I do not understand."

He furthers said, "In the three phases, BJP has got unprecedented support from the people of Bengal. As per our estimation, BJP will win between 63 to 68 seats in the three phases."

Shah is holding a door-to-door campaign for BJP in Kolkata's Bhowanipur today. Bhowanipur has been represented by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. However, Banerjee chose Nandigram to contest the assembly polls this year.

Amit Shah will also hold roadshows in Madhyamgram and Jagatdal on Friday.

The first three phases of the eight-phased West Bengal polls have already taken place. The fourth phase of the elections will be held on Saturday. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.  

