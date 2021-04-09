STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress leaders offer blank cheque to Indore DM, urge him to arrange Remdesivir

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, it was reported earlier that Indore is facing a shortage of Remdesivir injection and oxygen supplies.

Published: 09th April 2021 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Remdesivir

Representational Photo. (File Image)

By ANI

INDORE: Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma and other party leaders on Thursday offered a blank cheque to the district magistrate of Indore and asked him to arrange an adequate supply of Remdesivir injection for the economically challenged people of Madhya Pradesh.

"We have asked for the Remdesivir injection for the poor by giving a blank cheque to collector Manish Singh, but he said that there is no such system," said Verma.

"The cheque was issued by Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla," he added.

Consumers also alleged black-marketing of these medicines while the district administration spoke about possible price regulations, after which a Congress delegation chaired a meeting with the district magistrate of Indore, Manish Singh on Thursday regarding the treatment of COVID patients, Remdesivir, and lack of oxygen.

"Indore is currently in the most frightening situation. There is a lack of Remdesivir injection and oxygen in the state but the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh is sitting idle," he alleged.

"Maharashtra and Gujarat have denied sending Remdesivir and oxygen to Indore, in this situation the Central government can put pressure on every state and can make a uniform arrangement everywhere," he suggested.

Verma also accused the Central government of not making adequate arrangements to deal with COVID-19 cases.

"Throughout the year, the government and administration did not make any arrangements, while scientists had already informed about the COVID outbreak, the governance is short-sighted and playing with the lives of the people," said Verma.

"Kamal Nath has already written a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh, demanding that free Remdesivir injections be made available to the poor," he added.

TAGS
Remdesivir Coronavirus COVID-19 Congress
