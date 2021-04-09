STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: India logs 1.31 lakh cases, 780 deaths; country breaks its record of highest daily infections thrice in a week

Registering a steady increase for the 30th day in a row, the number of active cases increased to 9,79,608, which is 7.5 per cent of the total infections, according to the data updated at 8 am.

Published: 09th April 2021 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers undergo thermal screening at Patna Junction amid coronavirus pandemic, in Patna. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India registered a record single-day spike of 1,31,968 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing its infection tally to 1,30,60,542, while the death toll increased to 1,67,642 with 780 more fatalities in a day, highest since October 18, the Union Health Ministry data showed.

Registering a steady increase for the 30th day in a row, the number of active COVID-19 cases increased to 9,79,608, which is 7.5 per cent of the total infections, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The recovery rate in the country has further dropped to 91.22 per cent, it added.

The active COVID-19 caseload in the country was recorded at its lowest of 1,35,926 on February 12, comprising 1.25 per cent of the total infections.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,19,13,292, while the case fatality rate has dropped to 1.28 per cent, the data stated.

Maharashtra records 56,286 new COVID cases; state faces severe vaccine, remdesivir shortage

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28 last year, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 25,40,41,584 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the country so far, including 13,64,205 on Thursday.

The 780 new fatalities include 376 from Maharashtra, 94 from Chhattisgarh, 56 from Punjab, 39 from Uttar Pradesh, 36 from Karnataka, 35 from Gujarat, 27 from Madhya Pradesh, 24 from Delhi, 19 from Tamil Nadu, 18 from Kerala and 11 from Haryana.

A total of 1,67,642 deaths due to the disease have been reported so far in the country.

COVID-19: Amid Central team's visit in Punjab, Amarinder seeks review of vaccine strategy

The figure includes 57,028 fatalities from Maharashtra, 12,840 from Tamil Nadu, 12,767 from Karnataka, 11,157 from Delhi, 10,370 from West Bengal, 9,003 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,334 from Punjab and 7,268 from Andhra Pradesh.

The Union Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

