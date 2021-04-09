'For a year I dodged': Former J&K chief minister tests positive for COVID-19

By Online Desk

National Conference Vice-President Omar Abdullah tested positive for the COVID-19 on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir.

The leader announced the news on Twitter saying that though he was asymptomatic, he will be self-isolating himself on the doctor's advice.

"For a year I did my best to dodge this damn virus but it’s finally caught up with me. I tested positive for COVID-19 this afternoon. I’m completely asymptotic. Based on medical advice I’m self-isolating at home & monitoring my parameters like oxygen saturation levels etc." said Omar in his tweet.

COVID-19 cases have been rising exponentially across India in what is being called as the second-wave.

Night curfew and weekend lockdowns have been put in place in many states including the national capital of Delhi.

The National Conference leader had earlier criticised the Centre on its 'Covid-19 vaccine diplomacy'. He had advocated that the people of India should be given the vaccine first in large numbers rather than exporting to other nations.

These remarks by Omar Abdullah came after India claimed in the UNGA that the country has supplied more coronavirus vaccines globally than it has vaccinated its own people.

A few days back, Omar Abdullah's father and National Conference President Farooq Abdullah tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted at SKIMS hospital, Srinagar, for treatment.

ALSO WATCH:

(Inputs from PTI)