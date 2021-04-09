STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

HC grants interim protection from arrest to Mumbai journalist in rape case provided he joins probe

Justice Mukta Gupta issued notices and sought responses of the Delhi Police and the complainant woman on journalist Varun Hiremath's plea seeking anticipatory bail in the case.

Published: 09th April 2021 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Friday granted interim protection from arrest to a Mumbai-based television journalist in a rape case provided he joins the police investigation.

Justice Mukta Gupta issued notices and sought responses of Delhi Police and the complainant woman on journalist Varun Hiremath's plea seeking anticipatory bail in the case.

"Petitioner be not arrested till the next date of hearing subject to him joining the investigation as and when directed," the high court said.

It asked the police to verify the documents to be given by the man and file a status report and listed the matter for further hearing on April 16.

Hiremath, represented through senior advocate Kapil Sibal, has approached the high court after his earlier anticipatory bail plea was dismissed by a trial court here on March 12.

The 22-year-old woman in her complaint alleged she was raped by Hiremath at a five-star hotel in Chanakyapuri on February 20.

The counsel for the 28-year-old man claimed before the court that that there had been a history of previous sexual relationship between the accused and the complainant.

When advocate Siddharth Arora, representing the complainant, urged the court not to grant any protection to Hiremath as he has been on the run for last 50 days, the high court said if the man has documents to show that the relationship was consensual, let him join the investigation and police will verify it.

Prosecutor Tarang Srivastava accepted notice on behalf of Delhi Police.

The trial court, while rejecting the journalist's anticipatory bail plea, had said that consent cannot be implied from the complainant's previous experiences with the accused and if the woman stated in her evidence before the court that she did not consent, the court shall presume that she did not.

Before the trial court, the man's counsel had highlighted some WhatsApp and Instagram chats between the accused and the complainant "in order to show the love and passion between them for each other".

It had also noted in its order that some WhatsApp chats of the accused and the victim after the alleged offence indicated "towards the feeling of sorry by the accused of his acts".

It has said the question of consent coupled with the conduct of complainant and accused was a matter of trial and that it was only considering the anticipatory bail plea.

On the basis of woman's complaint, an FIR under IPC sections 376 (punishment of offence of rape), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) was registered at Chanakyapuri police station here.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Varun Hiremath Delhi High Court Delhi Police
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC refuses to entertain plea to curb forced religious conversions
People queue up for COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra records 56,286 new Covid cases amid severe vaccine shortage
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Not the time for political face-off over vaccination
The mother and the child with Indigo flight crew. (Photo | EPS)
Parents of baby boy born mid-air run pillar to post for birth certificate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp