Hospital superintendent in Bihar sacked after COVID-19 attendants found loitering without PPE kits

Pratyay Amrit went to Bhagalpur on a random inspection to the COVID isolation ward at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital.

Published: 09th April 2021 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 11:27 AM

Health workers in PPE kits.

Health workers in PPE kits. (Photo| PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Even as the coronavirus cases are rising at an alarming rate, some persons are yet to take the COVID practices seriously. In one such instance, attendants of some COVID patients at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital were found without a PPE kit.  

On Wednesday, Pratyay Amrit went to Bhagalpur on a random inspection to the COVID isolation ward. He was shocked to find the attendants loitering there without wearing PPE kits. 

Swinging into action, Amrit ordered the immediate removal of the hospital superintendent. 

“I was shocked at the sight of attendants in isolation ward without PPE kits. It is unpardonable negligence,” he said, adding that the superintendent of JLNMCH was removed from the post.

Amrit said that the attendants could have been infected and act as ‘super spreaders’ outside the ward. He said that Dr AK Bhagat was removed and deputy superintendent Dr AK Das was given the charges till the further arrangement is made.

The health department has also ordered a departmental proceeding against Dr Bhagat.

