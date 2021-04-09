IFS probationers get details on Bihar power sector

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Two probationers of Indian Foreign Services (IFS) namely Vinit Kumar and Prashant Jadeja Wednesday met secretary-cum-CMD of Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited Sanjeev Hans at the Vidyut Bhagwan on Wednesday as part of their training.

The probationers were acquainted with all the functioning of the power sector and the state in particular set an example in electrification and other services.

Sanjeev Hans detailing the success of the state in the power sector from once power-starved to now power-sufficient detailed them about Bihar's rapid stride in the power sector with many records in its kitty included one on the installation of smart pre-paid meters.

From per capita electricity consumption of 145 units in 2012-13, the state has grown almost three times to 400 units besides extraordinary works done in distribution, electrification, and checking power pilferage. All these were elaborately discussed with the IFS probationers.

Sanjeev Hans, who is himself a senior IAS, informed them that Bihar is the first state in the country to install more than 1.5 lakhs of smart pre-paid electric meters across its cities for consumers.

"This installation with priority is being carried out by EESL after the department signed an MoU recently for carrying out the installation of smart pre-paid electric meters on a wider scale", Hans informed them during the meet.

They were also informed that more than 23.4 lakh smart pre-paid electric meters in Bihar will be installed that will help the consumers in saving money and units also.

Putting more focus on the chief minister Nitish Kumar's ambitious scheme-"Har Ghar bijali", Hans and other officials included MD of North Bihar Power Distribution Company R Pudakalkatti, detailed the scheme as to how it has brought drastic changes in society and ensured access to electricity to poor people even in the interiors.

Khawaja Jamal-senior protocol officer said that the transfer of government subsidy to consumers through DBT scheme, print out of billing serving to consumers, and others were also informed them.

