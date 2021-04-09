Jharkhand may rope in 'son of the soil' Dhoni as brand ambassador of its agro-products

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni will soon become the brand ambassador of Jharkhand's agricultural products.

State Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh, after a review meeting with the officials, said his department will soon meet Dhoni and offer him the proposal.

“Being born and brought up in Jharkhand, the State has the right over the former cricket captain. He is committed to the State, and therefore, we want Dhoni to become the brand ambassador of our agricultural products,” said the minister.

According to the minister, the move will inspire youths that despite being educated they could also adopt agriculture as a profession.

“It is really commendable that despite being educated and successful, Mahendra Singh Dhoni opted for farming as his post-retirement profession. Dhoni, who is a superstar and pride for the state, could have easily chosen some other profession but he adopted farming,” said the minister. It shows how committed he is toward his home state, he added.

Notably, Dhoni has been growing organic fruits and vegetables on 10-acres of land in his 43-acre farmhouse in Ranchi. The fruits and vegetables grown in this land include cabbage, tomato, strawberries, peas, and many more. The cabbage and tomato from this farm are said to have a huge demand in Ranchi and are all set to hit markets in Dubai.

State’s Agriculture Department has taken the responsibility of sending vegetables from Dhoni’s farm abroad. Negotiations are in their final stages and the agency -- All Season Farm Fresh -- has been selected for sending vegetables to Dubai (UAE) and other Gulf countries.