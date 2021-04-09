STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to hold all-party meet on April 10 to discuss COVID-19

While the Centre charged the MVA government of 'vaccine mismanagement', the state ministers countered the criticism by 'exposing' the Centre’s claims.

Published: 09th April 2021 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 09:34 AM

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra CM Udhav Thackeray has called an all-party meeting on Saturday to discuss taking stringent measures to contain the pandemic. According to the CMO, it has been decided to call an all-party meeting on Saturday, but the time of the meeting is yet to be fixed.

“The leaders can join the meeting via video conference as well and it is not mandatory for them to be physically present,” a source said adding that it will be a “crucial meeting”.

“Maharashtra government has taken measures like closing down non-essential shops and crowded places, but that is not helping to bring down the cases. The CM wants to take opposition parties in confidence before announcing more stringent measures or complete lockdown,” a senior Shiv Sena leader said.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders are putting a united face over “vaccine shortage” and other issues. While the Centre charged the MVA government of “vaccine mismanagement”, the state ministers countered the criticism by “exposing” the Centre’s claims.

