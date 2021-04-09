STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NCP worker booked for violating COVID-19 norms during poll meet in Maharashtra

The BJP's state unit president Chandrakant Patil had earlier criticised Sharad Pawar and dared Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to take action against him for the alleged violation of norms.

Published: 09th April 2021 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

The opposition BJP has alleged that the COVID-19 norms were flouted during the meet. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

PUNE: A case has been registered against an NCP functionary for allegedly violating COVID-19 norms during an election campaign meet in Pandharpur of Maharashtra's Solapur district, an official said on Friday.

The gathering on Thursday was addressed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar ahead of an Assembly bypoll in the district.

The opposition BJP has alleged that the COVID-19 norms were flouted during the meet.

Pawar had addressed the indoor gathering, while campaigning for Bhagirath Bhalke, who has been fielded by the NCP in the bypolls to the Pandharpur-Mangalvedha Assembly constituency, which is scheduled to take place on April 17.

"A case has been registered by observers of the election commission against an NCP functionary, who had organised the rally, under section 188 of the IPC," senior inspector Arun Pawar of the Pandharpur police station said.

The BJP's state unit president Chandrakant Patil had earlier criticised Pawar and dared Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to take action against him for the alleged violation of norms.

While addressing the gathering, someone in the audience passed a note to Pawar, asking him to remove his mask while speaking, but the deputy chief minister rebuked him.

"Someone is asking me to remove the mask and speak as my speech is unclear. But I will not remove it because I have been telling people to wear masks," Pawar had said while showing the note during the meet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NCP COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC refuses to entertain plea to curb forced religious conversions
People queue up for COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra records 56,286 new Covid cases amid severe vaccine shortage
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Not the time for political face-off over vaccination
The mother and the child with Indigo flight crew. (Photo | EPS)
Parents of baby boy born mid-air run pillar to post for birth certificate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp