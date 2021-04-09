Parliamentary panel for strict action on officers not filing property returns

Kumar Vikram By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Parliamentary standing committee has called for stringent measures other than denial of vigilance clearance against those officers who have failed to submit their annual immovable property return within the scheduled time.

It has also recommended the DoPT and the CVC to increase surveillance on such officials.

As many as 349 IAS officers have not submitted their annual immovable property returns for the year 2020 in the stipulated time limit.

As per All India Services (Conduct) Rule, 1968, every service member is required to submit an annual return in such form as may be prescribed by the Government in this regard, giving full particulars regarding of their immovable property.

The panel said a list of the 349 IAS officers who have not submitted their IPRs was shared with DoPT for action to be taken as per the AIS (Conduct) Rules.

It noted with concern that the 349 IAS officers have not submitted their returns in the stipulated time limit.

During the examination of Demands for Grants (2020-21), the Committee was informed that 338 IAS officers had not filed Immovable Property Returns for 2019.

“This makes a case for institution of stringent measures other than denial of vigilance clearance against erring officers,” it said.