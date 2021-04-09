STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rahul Gandhi condoles Prince Philip's demise

Prince Philip, the husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh, passed away on Friday aged 99, the Buckingham Palace said.

Published: 09th April 2021

Britain's Prince Philip (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday condoled the demise of the UK's Prince Philip, who passed away at age 99.

"Heartfelt condolences to Her Majesty the Queen, her family and the people of Britain on the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," Gandhi tweeted.

In a statement issued on behalf of the 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth II, the palace said that the country's longest-serving royal consort died peacefully at Windsor Castle on Friday morning.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the palace statement read.

The Duke, who was to mark his 100th birthday on June 10, had been discharged from hospital after a month since he had been admitted there and went on to have a successful heart procedure.

