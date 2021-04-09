STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three labourers killed in forest fire in Maharashtra

The statement also said a case has been registered against unidentified persons in connection with the incident and an investigation was underway.

Published: 09th April 2021

forest fire

The injured were sent to a Nagpur hospital for treatment. (Representational Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GONDIA/NAGPUR: Three labourers died and two others were seriously injured while dousing a fire that broke out in the Navegaon-Nagzira Tiger Reserve (NNTR) in Gondia district of Maharashtra, a forest department official said on Friday.

Field Director and Conservator of Forest, Navegaon- Nagzira Tiger Reserve, M Ramanujam, in a press release said, the fire was started by unidentified persons at around 11.30 am on Thursday in compartments (territorial units of a forest) in Nagzira and Pitezhari areas of the reserve.

He said 50 to 60 forest staff, including officers and labourers, were engaged in dousing the flames which were largely controlled by 5 pm.

However, due to strong winds, the fire spread again and three forest labourers died and two others were seriously injured after getting caught in the blaze, the release said.

The deceased were identified as Rakesh Madavi (40), Rekchand Rane (45) and Sachin Shreerange (27), it said.

The injured were sent to a Nagpur hospital for treatment, it added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased, according to a statement issued by his office.

The statement also said a case has been registered against unidentified persons in connection with the incident and an investigation was underway.

