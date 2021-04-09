STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttarakhand to implement strict measures to check coronavirus spread

On Thursday total number of active cases reached 5042 in Uttarakhand with 782 new cases. 

A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: With increasing Covid-19 cases in Uttarakhand and premier institutions such as the Indian Institute of Technology-Roorkee, Doon School, Forest Research Institute, Dehradun witnessing surge in cases, senior officials from the state government have decided to take strict steps.

State health secretary Amit Negi said that strict steps will be taken to check the further surge of Covid 19 in the state. 

"The Covid situation is being monitored closely and strict measures will be taken to contain the spread. We appeal to the people of Uttarakhand to adhere to strict Covid appropriate behaviour," said Negi. 

The number of cases reached 89 in the IIT-R while 13 cases were reported from the Doon School, one of the highly reputed schools in the country. 

After 14 trainee Indian Forest Services officers were found positive for Covid 19 in Forest Research Institute, Dehradun, the institution has barred entry of civilians. 

On Thursday total number of active cases reached 5042 in Uttarakhand with 782 new Covid cases. On Wednesday, total of 1109 cases surfaced in the state which is the highest this year till date. 

The number of containment zone has reached to 34 in the state with the highest (22) being from the Dehradun district followed by Haridwar (7) and Nainital (4). 

