STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

10 states account for more than 83 per cent of COVID cases

The country registered a record single-day surge of 1,31,968 cases on Friday taking the cumulative number of cases to 1,30,60,542. 

Published: 10th April 2021 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Migrants board a train at Jalandhar railway station to leave for their home states amid rise in COVID-19 cases.

Migrants board a train at Jalandhar railway station to leave for their home states amid rise in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Over 83 per cent of the new Covid cases in the country were reported from 10 states, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan accounted for 83.29 of new infections.

The country registered a record single-day surge of 1,31,968 cases on Friday taking the cumulative number of cases to 1,30,60,542. 

There were 780 deaths recorded in the day with total toll rising to 1,67,642. There were new 61,899 recoveries, according to data shared on Friday.

The 12 states which showed an upward trajectory in daily new cases were Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala.

The five states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradeshand Kerala cumulatively accounted for 73.24 per cent of India’s total active cases. Maharashtra alone accounted for 53.84% of the total active caseload of the country.

At a high-level meeting of Group of Ministers (GoM) held by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday, it was pointed out that India’s seven-day case growth rate of 12.93 per cent was next to USA and Brazil.  

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan chaired the 24th meeting of the high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on Covid-19 on Friday.

During the meeting, it was pointed out that starting February, a steep increase in cases was observed in 11 states.

While a majority of the cases were reported in the younger population in the age group of 15-44, a majority of the deaths were reported among the elderly population. A high-test positivity rate was noted in Maharashtra at 25 per cent and Chhattisgarh at 14 per cent.

The total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered so far was over 9.43 crore. Over 36 lakh doses were completed in a span of 24 hours, the government said. Twelve states/UTs which did not report any Covid-19 deaths since Thursday were Rajasthan, Odisha, Puducherry, Ladakh (UT), D&D & D&N, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Mizoram, Lakshadweep, A&N Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.

Also, no fresh Covid-19 case has been reported in 149 districts in a week, while eight have not registered any new infection in a fortnight, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic collects a nasal sample of a woman for Random Antigen COVID-19 testing. (Representational Photo | ANI)
Five states including Maharashtra, UP and Kerala account for 73% Covid-19 cases
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of COVID-19 vaccine
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp