Bengal polls: BJP's polling agent stopped from entering booth in Tollygunge; Babul Supriyo intervenes

BJP MP and candidate from Tollygunge assembly constituency Supriyo reached there and ensured the agent's entry.

Published: 10th April 2021 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Babul Supriyo

Union Minister Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

SOUTH 24 PARGANAS: BJP's polling agent, who was allegedly stopped from entering a booth in Tollygunge as the voting for the fourth phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections is underway, was allowed to enter after Union Minister Babul Supryo's intervention.

BJP's polling agent at Gandhi Colony Bharati Balika Vidyalaya was initially not allowed inside the station. Further, BJP MP and candidate from Tollygunge assembly constituency Supriyo reached there and ensured the agent's entry.

"Till now everything is going smooth. TMC wants if some chaos can be created. Our polling agent has a valid ID but was not being allowed by the Presiding Officer and the TMC. We showed his details from the website. After digital verification, he is allowed now," Supriyo told ANI.

Cornering West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he said: "The biggest challenge is to remove Mamata Didi and TMC from West Bengal. Aroop Biswas (TMC candidate from the constituency) has been the right hand of all her works. So is a challenge to change the atmosphere of terror here."

Among the most high-profile contests in Phase-IV, one is the Tollygunge constituency, where BJP has fielded Supriyo against sitting TMC MLA Aroop Biswas. Biswas, also a minister in the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal cabinet, has been representing the Tollygunge Assembly constituency for the last three terms.

Worth mentioning, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan campaigned for TMC candidate Biswas. CPI(M) has fielded Debdut Ghosh from the seat.

Voting for 44 constituencies in West Bengal's fourth phase Assembly elections began at 7 am on Saturday amid tight security.

This phase of the elections will witness an intense battle between 373 candidates in 44 constituencies of the state across five districts - Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly.

Among the 44 constituencies, nine are in Howrah, 10 in Hooghly, 11 in South 24 Parganas, five in Alipurduar and nine in Cooch Behar.

A total of 1,15,81,022 voters will participate in this phase, out of which 2,63,016 are first-time voters.

The fifth phase of the assembly elections will commence on April 17. Counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

