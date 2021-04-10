Bihar cop killed by mob during raid in Bengal

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: An SHO from Bihar's Kishanganj was lynched at a Bengal village early on Saturday morning.

Bihar's Kishanganj Town PS SHO Ashwani Kumar fell prey to the violent attack, when he went to raid a hideout of vehicle thieves on early Saturday morning.

SP Kishanganj Kumar Ashish said that the SHO was a bright officer. It is said that he had gone to the hideout following a tip-off. The SHO was lynched by a mob at Pantapada village of Gowalpokhar police station area of ​​West Bengal.

According to Mrityunjay K Singh-president of Bihar Police Association, the SHO was brutally beaten and throttled to death.

It is said that, the body was left abondoned at the spot and later taken to nearby hospital.