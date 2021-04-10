STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Lockdown in 11 Madhya Pradesh districts till April 19

The complete lockdown will be effective in 11 districts of concern, including Chhindwra, Khargone, Katni, Ratlam, Betul, Barwani, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Seobi, Narsinghpur and Balaghat till April 19.

Published: 10th April 2021 10:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 10:13 PM   |  A+A-

People stand in a queue at a drug store in Madhya Pradesh. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Complete lockdown till April 19 morning has been announced in 11 districts of Madhya Pradesh on a day when the state officially reported 4,986 new cases of COVID-19 and 24 deaths over the last 24 hours.

According to the state’s additional chief secretary (ACS-Home) Rajesh Rajoura, “decision was taken at a review meeting chaired by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan for a complete lockdown of nine days or more in all parts of 11 districts. The decision was taken based on the proposals by crisis management groups of those districts.”

The complete lockdown will be effective in 11 districts of concern, including Chhindwra, Khargone, Katni, Ratlam, Betul, Barwani, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Seobi, Narsinghpur and Balaghat till April 19 morning.

Also, the two-days lockdown in the city areas of Shajapur district has been extended to eight more days, while the lockdown in all urban areas of Indore, including Rau and Mhow towns, has also been extended till April 19 morning. In Ujjain district, the lockdown has been extended till April 19 morning in all urban areas.

Further, the lockdown in Jabalpur district will be effective from April 12 night to April 22 morning.  

Detailing about other decisions taken at the meeting chaired by the CM, the state’s medical education minister Vishwas Sarang informed that a sum of Rs 2 crores (Rs 104 crore total) has been sanctioned by the state government to each of the 52 districts for COVID-19 related arrangements.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 surge continued in the state uncontrolled with 4986 new cases being reported over the last 24 hours with 13.2% day’s positivity rate. At least 24 deaths officially were reported during the past 24 hours, while 2741 patients recovered from the killer viral infection.

With this the state presently has 32,707 active cases and since March 2020, total 3,32,206 positive cases, 2,95,598 recoveries and 4160 deaths have been reported in the state.

Over the past 24 hours, new cases breached 900 mark in Indore (912 cases) and 700 mark in Bhopal (736 cases). Seven more districts also reported new cases in three digit figures, including Jabalpur (369), Gwalior (323), Ujjain (150), Ratlam (140), Betul (130), Katni (127) and Barwani (105).
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh COVID MP coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown Madhya Pradesh lockdown
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deserted view of Girgaon Chowpatty as Maharashtra Government announced weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai
WATCH | Mumbai streets wear deserted look due to weekend lockdown in Maharashtra
WATCH | 'Womaned' booths send a strong message on women empowerment
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp