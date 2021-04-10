STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Encounter underway between security forces, militants in Jammu & Kashmir's Shopian and Anantnag

Police said that security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the Hadipora area based on specific information about the presence of militants.

Army jawans rush towards encounter site in the Pinjora area of Shopian, in south Kashmir

For representational purposes (File | ANI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Security forces are engaged in exchange of fire with militants in Shopian and Anantnag districts of Jammu and Kashmir as two separate encounters broke out Saturday, police said. In the south Kashmir district of Shopian, police said that security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the Hadipora area based on specific information about the presence of militants.

The official said that as the forces conducted the searches, militants fired upon them, ensuing an encounter. The official added that the exchange of fire is underway and further details are awaited. Meanwhile, another gunfight erupted in Anantnag district, the official said.

The gunfight broke out at Semthan in Bijbehara area of the south Kashmir district after security forces launched a cordon and search operation based on an intelligence input about the presence of militants, the official said.

He said further details were awaited.

