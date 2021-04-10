STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India has finalised air bubble pact with Sri Lanka: Civil Aviation Ministry

Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international passenger flights can be operated by their airlines into each other's territories under restrictive conditions.

Published: 10th April 2021 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

Airlines, aviation

Representational image (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India has established a bilateral air bubble arrangement with Sri Lanka for operation of special international passenger flights between the two countries, the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Saturday.

With this, India now has such pacts with 28 countries, including Afghanistan, Bahrain, Canada, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, the Maldives, Nigeria, Qatar, the UAE, the UK and the USA. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international passenger flights can be operated by their airlines into each other's territories under restrictive conditions.

"India has finalized an air bubble agreement with Sri Lanka, making it the 6th such arrangement in SAARC region and the 28th in total. All the eligible passengers will be able to travel between the 2 countries in the near future," the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Twitter.

Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, special international passenger flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May last year and under bilateral air bubble arrangements since July.

