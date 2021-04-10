STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
LAC: ‘Fair hope’ for some decision as Corps Commanders meet in Chushul

A meeting between the Corps Commanders of India and China to discuss further disengagement along the LAC in Ladakh went on till late Friday.

Published: 10th April 2021 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 09:19 AM

India China Flag

China and India flags (Photo | AFP)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A meeting between the Corps Commanders of India and China to discuss further disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh went on till late Friday.

A senior Army officer said the meeting began at 10.30 am and was still going on and expected to go on till late night. “It is fair to have hope for some positive outcome,” added the officer. 

The Indian Army’s 14 Corps Commander, Lt Gen PGK Menon, was scheduled to meet his Chinese counterpart Major General Lin Liu, Commander of South Xinjian Military District, on Friday in Chushul, on the Indian side of the LAC.  

Once the meeting was fixed, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India would like to see disengagement in the remaining areas of friction.

“This will provide us the atmosphere for improving bilateral ties,” he had said.

The previous talk was held on February 19 at Moldo, on the Chinese side of the LAC, but had failed to break the stalemate. It was held immediately after the completion of disengagement on the north and south banks of Pangong Tso.

Both sides had moved back their armoured vehicles which were as close as 50 metres from each other at some places.

Also, the two sides had brought down the fortifications and defences made during the stand-off.  However, the stand-off continues at Depsang, Gogra, Hotspring, and in the Charding Ninglung Nallah track junction in the Demchok sector.

