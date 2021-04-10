STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Love jihad not as big a problem in Uttarakhand as in other states: CM Tirath Singh Rawat

Speaking at a meeting of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's Margdarshak Mandal here, Rawat said he had recently held a meeting with officials to find out how prevalent the practice is in the hill state.

Published: 10th April 2021 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HARIDWAR: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has said 'love jihad' is not as big a "problem" in Uttarakhand as in other states, but asserted he would certainly take steps to stop it. Speaking at a meeting of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's Margdarshak Mandal here Friday, Rawat said he had recently held a meeting with officials to find out how prevalent the practice is in the hill state.

"The problem is not as big here as in some other states. But it is certain that I will take steps to stop it," Rawat said The issue of love jihad figured prominently at the meeting with seers demanding stringent laws to put an end to the practice, sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirath Singh Rawat Love jihad Uttarakhand government Vishwa Hindu Parishad
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deserted view of Girgaon Chowpatty as Maharashtra Government announced weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai
WATCH | Mumbai streets wear deserted look due to weekend lockdown in Maharashtra
WATCH | 'Womaned' booths send a strong message on women empowerment
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp