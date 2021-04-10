STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mamata Banerjee alleges Amit Shah trying to incite violence in West Bengal

Banerjee had earlier accused the central police forces of working at the behest of Shah following which the Election Commission of India (ECI) show-caused her.

Published: 10th April 2021 12:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 12:39 AM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMALPUR/MEMARI/BARDHAMAN: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday alleged Home Minister Amit Shah was trying to incite violence in the state and egging the police to engage in unethical acts.

Alleging that Shah was behind the attack on the TMC candidate of Mathabhanga seat as the BJP will lose the election, the Trinamool Congress supremo claimed that he will plan to kill her for speaking these in public.

"I have not seen such a 'gunda' (gangster), 'dangabaaz' (rioteer) home minister in my entire life. Amit Shah is more dangerous than a tiger. People fear to talk to him.

I will urge PM Narendra Modi to control Amit Shah first. He is inciting riots here," Banerjee said while addressing a rally in Memari in Purba Bardhaman district.

Accusing Shah of pressuring police to "engage in all forms of unethical acts", she described the ongoing assembly elections in the state, as a bid "to protect the respect of Bengal".

Banerjee had earlier accused the central police forces of working at the behest of Shah following which the Election Commission of India (ECI) show-caused her.

"This election is to stop people from turning Bengal into another Gujarat. This election is to protect the women, mothers and sisters of Bengal, to protect the youths of our land," she said.

She charged the Union home minister with planning the attack on Girindra Nath Barman, the TMC nominee for the Mathabhanga seat in North Bengal.

"Amit Shah has planned this attack. He is trying to incite riot so that law and order here (Bengal) is compromised. They (BJP) are doing this because they are losing the elections.

"I know that you will plan to kill me because I am speaking all these. You have injured my foot and you will plan to kill me. But I do not care. I will live life like a tigress till the last day of my life," she said.

Banerjee suffered a foot injury after a fall while campaigning in her constituency Nandigram on March 10. Since then, she is seeking votes for her party sitting on a wheelchair.

The TMC supremo has been alleging that her injury was the result of a conspiracy hatched by the BJP.

However, the Election Commission has concluded that it was an accident and not a planned attack.

Reacting to the notice served on her by the ECI for her comments over central forces intimidating voters, she said at a rally in Jamalpur that she would continue speaking about CRPF interference till it stops working for the BJP.

"I do not care anything about your (ECI's) showcause letters," the TMC supremo said.

Claiming that the ECI is working at the behest of the BJP, Banerjee said that the prime minister campaigns on polling days, yet there is no ruling that he has violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

She said that she is campaigning on election days because the prime minister is doing so.

"Why are you (PM) having 'Pariksha pe charcha' in West Bengal where assembly elections are being held? Is it not a violation of the MCC?" she asked.

Banerjee also alleged that senior police officers were "purchased" and they are working for the BJP and asking people to vote for the saffron party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal Mamata Banerjee TMC Mathabhanga
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic collects a nasal sample of a woman for Random Antigen COVID-19 testing. (Representational Photo | ANI)
Five states including Maharashtra, UP and Kerala account for 73% Covid-19 cases
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of COVID-19 vaccine
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp