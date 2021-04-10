STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai diary: Home minister's tiffin box talk of the town

The newly appointed Maharashtra Home minister Dilip Walse Patil is known as a man of principles and discipline.

Published: 10th April 2021 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 09:03 PM   |  A+A-

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (File Photo| PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

Pawar’s googly confuses party

NCP chief Sharad Pawar is known to confuse his party leaders some times. Pawar told his party members that he had not met Amit Shah in Ahmedabad and asked them to deny reports of such a confidential meeting. However, some NCP leaders said Pawar himself should have denied the report.

Meanwhile, state health minister Rajesh Tope, who belongs to the NCP, alleged that the Centre was not supporting the state over vaccine supply. However, on the same day, Sharad Pawar said the union health minister is extending all support. Now, everyone is confused if this was Pawar’s googly.

Home minister’s tiffin box talk of the town

The newly appointed Maharashtra Home minister Dilip Walse Patil is known as a man of principles and discipline. He carries a lot of goodwill among media persons as well. During the state Assembly sessions in Mumbai, Patil’s tiffin is a talk of the town. Patil never brings tiffin for one person, but at least for 30 to 50 people.

The platter usually contains a variety of local cuisines and sweets. In the break during the sessions, many journalists gather at his chamber and enjoy the food cooked by his wife. Patil makes sure that if anyone misses the meal, they will at least get some sweets.

The minister’s tiffin session is usually accompanied by light conversation revolving around political issues. Several senior NCP leaders, including Ajit Pawar, have been part of this delicious meal and juicy discussions.

Congress Mumbai HQ undergoes vaastu-compliance

Despite assuming charge as Maharashtra Congress president, veteran leader Nana Patol has not started working from Maharashtra Congress office — Tilak Bhavan in Dadar, but has instead chosen the small tiny office Gandhi Bhavan in Colaba. Sources said Patole asked a builder to make alterations to the Tilak Bhavan office as per Vastu rules.

At present, massive renovation works are taking place in the Dadar building. Patole has already said he is determined to change the face of the party and make it number one in the upcoming elections. It seems he doesn’t want to remain at the wrong place when it comes to Vastu.

The low-profile doctor who treats politicians

Doctor Amit Maydeo, who performed endoscopy on the high-profile NCP chief Sharad Pawar at Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai, said if required a gall bladder operation will be done on the veteran politician.

Dr Amit Maydeo, who keeps a low profile, is one of the best endoscopy surgeons in the country. Earlier, he had handled several high-profile patients like former home minister Sushil Kumar Shinde.

He was also consulted by former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on various health issues. Though a man of few words, the doctor carries a lot of weight in political circles.

(Our correspondent in Maharashtra can be reached at suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com)

